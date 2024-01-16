Root’s Place
Full Menu
Burgers
- 3X Burger$19.99
- Birria Burger$14.99
- Classic Burger$10.99
- Diablo Burger$14.99
- Hangover Burger$14.99
- Island Burger$14.99
- Southern Caviar Burger$14.99
- Surf & Turf Burger$14.99
- Sweet & Nutty Burger$14.99
- The Farm Burger$15.99
- The OG Burger$14.99
- The Pub Burger$14.99
- Triple B Burger$14.99
- Yellowstone Burger$14.99
- Burger Patty Only$4.00
Sandwiches
Salads
Soups
- Smoked Brisket Chili Bowl$7.99
- White Bean Chicken Bowl$6.99
- Tomato Basil Bowl$6.99
Baskets
Drinks
- Fountain Drink- 12 Oz$1.59
- Fountain Drink- 21 Oz$2.59
- Strawberry Milkshake$5.99
- Chocolate Milkshake$5.99
- Cookies & Cream Milkshake$5.99Out of stock
- Chocolate Brownie Extreme Milkshake$5.99Out of stock
- Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake$5.99
- Salted Caramel Craze Milkshake$5.99
- Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake$5.99
- Cake Batter Milkshake$5.99
Sides
Door Dash Menu
Root’s Place Burgers & More Location and Hours
(385) 427-5570
Open now • Closes at 9PM