Welcome to Root’s Place Burgers & More
Grand Opening
April 17th, 11 AM
We are thrilled to join the American Fork community and showcase our love for delicious food. Our establishment is set to become a beloved spot for families, featuring an array of gourmet burgers, chicken sandwiches, fresh salads, kids' meals, and much more! Our diverse menu is designed to cater to every member of the family.
We look forward to welcoming you all when we officially open our doors on April 17th!
