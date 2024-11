Cluck Dubs

Juicy, tender, saucy chicken wings cooked to order and tossed in homemade sauces. Dip in house-made ranch or blue cheese dressing and pair with fresh carrot chips and celery sticks. House made sauces include: Inferno- All In The Name, Super Spicy New York- Traditional Buffalo Sauce, Medium Spice Level Shaka- Hawaiian Style Sauce, Light Spice Level Citrus & Spice- Lemon Pepper Sauce, Light Spice No Kissy Kissy- Garlic Parmesan Tart & Tangy- Salt & Vinegar