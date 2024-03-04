Skip to Main content
Root’s Place Burgers & More
0
Order Online
Home
/
Triple B Burger
Triple B Burger
$0
Triple B Burger
Please select up to 9
Select...
Burger Add Ons
Select...
Add to Cart
1
7 Ounce Patty, Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Buffalo Aioli, Buffalo Sauce
Root’s Place Burgers & More Location and Hours
(385) 427-5570
66 N WEST STATE STREET, American Fork, UT 84003
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 8AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement