Skip to Main content
Root’s Place Burgers & More
0
Order Online
Home
/
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
$0
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Please select up to 7
Select...
Sandwich Add Ons
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Double Dipped Chicken Tenders Tossed In Nashville Seasoning, House Made Ranch, Lettuce, Pickles
Root’s Place Burgers & More Location and Hours
(385) 427-5570
66 N WEST STATE STREET, American Fork, UT 84003
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 8AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement