Root’s Place
Full Menu
Burgers
- 3X Burger$19.99
- Birria Burger$14.99
- Classic Burger$10.99
- Diablo Burger$14.99
- Hangover Burger$14.99
- Island Burger$14.99
- Southern Caviar Burger$14.99
- Surf & Turf Burger$14.99
- Sweet & Nutty Burger$14.99
- The Farm Burger$15.99
- The OG Burger$14.99
- The Pub Burger$14.99
- Triple B Burger$14.99
- Yellowstone Burger$14.99
- Burger Patty Only$4.00
Sandwiches
Salads
Baskets
Drinks
- Fountain Drink- 12 Oz$1.59
- Fountain Drink- 21 Oz$2.59
- Strawberry Milkshake$5.99
- Chocolate Milkshake$5.99
- Cookies & Cream Milkshake$5.99
- Chocolate Brownie Extreme Milkshake$5.99
- Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake$5.99
- Salted Caramel Craze Milkshake$5.99
- Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake$5.99
- Cake Batter Milkshake$5.99
Sides
Door Dash Menu
Burgers
Sandwiches
Salads
Combo Meal
Drinks
- Fountain Drink- 21 Oz$2.59
- Redbull
- Sugar Free Redbull
Sugar Free Redbull
Root’s Place Burgers & More Location and Hours
(385) 427-5570